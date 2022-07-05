Exane Derivatives Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,448 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,487,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $187.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.91.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Ferrari Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.