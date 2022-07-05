Exane Derivatives Acquires 3,799 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 337.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

