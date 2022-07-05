Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,775 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.