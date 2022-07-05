Exane Derivatives Purchases 621 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alcoa by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

