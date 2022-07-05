Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Linde were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde stock opened at $285.44 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

