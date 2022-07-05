Exane Derivatives Has $663,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 374.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

