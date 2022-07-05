Exane Derivatives Invests $692,000 in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 432,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2,391.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $234.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

