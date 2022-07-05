Exane Derivatives Acquires 737 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SEA were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $483,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

NYSE:SE opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

