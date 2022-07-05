Exane Derivatives Has $884,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.