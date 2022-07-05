30,280 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,461,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 188,694 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 321,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VICI Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

