Exane Derivatives Has $930,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

