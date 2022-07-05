Exane Derivatives Sells 268,874 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268,874 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

