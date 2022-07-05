Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,014,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

