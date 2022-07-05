Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $5.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

