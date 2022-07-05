Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

CHD opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

