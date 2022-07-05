Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 100 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

