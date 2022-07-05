Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,018 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46.

