Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 2,483 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Get JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMIN opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.