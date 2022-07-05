Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 2,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

