Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New $372,000 Investment in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,772,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance ( NASDAQ:REFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,864.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John Mazarakis acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,124 shares of company stock valued at $216,376 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REFI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

