Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,792,000 after buying an additional 1,571,002 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,692,000 after purchasing an additional 141,042 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,963,000.

SCHK stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

