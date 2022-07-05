Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

