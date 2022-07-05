Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 172.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 749.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 121,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

