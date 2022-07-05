Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

