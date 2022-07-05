Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

