Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,495 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $63,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,178.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,482,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 1.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.