180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $172.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average is $196.55. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.91) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.