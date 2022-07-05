Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $261,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 190,646 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $460,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $90,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 and have sold 205,986 shares worth $19,823,966.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

