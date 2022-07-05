Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 394 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

