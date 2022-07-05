Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 246 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

