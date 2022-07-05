Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $281,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.