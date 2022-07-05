Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,306 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. Insmed’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

