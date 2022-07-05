Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,171 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,878,369. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.