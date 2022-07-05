Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 89 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.