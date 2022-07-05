Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sabre were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,241,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,359,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sabre by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,348,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,247 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Sabre stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

