Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $161,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.