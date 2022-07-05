180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $5,159,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average of $173.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.