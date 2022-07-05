TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

TTE stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.24%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

