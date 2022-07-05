180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Olin by 8,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,847,000 after buying an additional 838,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Olin by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.