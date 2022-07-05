180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.