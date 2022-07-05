Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 5,981 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,277,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,042,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.