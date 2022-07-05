180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.