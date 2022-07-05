Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWBI. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $618.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

