180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,273 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

