Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 219,208 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192,806 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,417,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,176,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the period.

VNLA opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

