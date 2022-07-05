Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $357,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

