180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vale by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vale by 222.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

VALE opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

