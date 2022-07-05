Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Corning by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 41,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

