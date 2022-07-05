180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

