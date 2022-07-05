iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

